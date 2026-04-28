Iowa Senate passes immigration verification bill

A bill requiring the state, local governments and schools to use the E-Verify system to ensure new hires are authorized to work in the U.S. has passed the Iowa Senate.

The bill (SF 2218) would establish penalties for employers that knowingly hire people who used someone else’s social security number to get a job. Iowans who register to vote would have to swear they are a U.S. citizen, and people who lie could be charged with felony election misconduct.

The bill would also make it harder for people charged with a forcible felony, as well as unauthorized immigrants charged with any crime except for a simple misdemeanor, to be released on bail.

House and Senate Republicans agreed on this version of the bill after a rare conference committee was called to work out their differences. It now goes to the House for a vote.