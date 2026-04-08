House GOP weighs AI audit for local budgets

House Republicans are considering hiring a technology company to use AI to review the spending of counties and two-thirds of Iowa’s school districts.

A representative from Tyler Technologies told the House Oversight Committee Tuesday that the company would help find efficiencies in local governments. It would cost the state $1.4 million in the first year and nearly $1 million in future years. The House GOP is weighing whether to use its own budget for the program without approval from the Senate and governor.

House Speaker Pat Grassley said the review would provide a new level of understanding of local budgets while Republicans consider property tax limits.

“But more importantly, to be able to provide tools in which efficiencies can be found at the local level, because we all know when we pass property taxes, there is going to have to be efficiency found in providing local services,” Grassley said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said she’s having state IT experts look into whether the company is able to deliver what it’s promising.