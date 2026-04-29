Age verification would be required on pornographic websites under bill passed by Senate

Websites with pornographic content would have to use age verification, under a bill (HF 2297) passed unanimously in the Iowa Senate.

The proposal targets websites where at least a third of the content contains sexual material harmful to minors.

Sen. Kevin Alons, R-Salix, said the bill was revised to align with a Texas law upheld by the Supreme Court.

“The bill isn’t about censorship. It’s about parental rights. It’s about common sense,” Alons said. “It’s about declaring that in Iowa we still believe childhood innocence is worth protecting.”

The sites could use things like digital ID or transactional data to verify someone is 18 or older.

Websites would be barred from retaining or sharing data on users. And site operators would face a $1,000 penalty per violation.

The proposal next heads to the House.