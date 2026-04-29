Radon mitigation systems would be required in new homes under bill passed by the Senate

New single or two-family homes would have to have passive radon mitigation systems, under a bill (HF 2297) unanimously advanced by the Iowa Senate Wednesday.

Unlike active radon mitigation systems, passive systems don’t have a fan and don’t use electricity.

Sen. Scott Webster, R-Bettendorf, supports the proposal. He added an amendment forcing local governments to add the requirements to building codes.

“This is done by many home builders, but I think the need for preemption, to make sure that local governments are enforcing this, is a need to bring Iowa, across Iowa, an equal opportunity to make sure that these systems are going to be put in.”

Webster said having passive mitigation systems in place makes it cheaper to turn them into active mitigation systems later.

The EPA designated all of Iowa as Zone 1, meaning all counties are at risk for high levels of radon. The agency estimates radon causes about 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year in the U.S.

The bill next heads back to the House.