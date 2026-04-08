Bill to ban local IDs awaits governor’s signature

Local forms of identification, also known as community IDs, would be banned in the state under a bill now headed to the governor’s desk.

The Senate passed the proposal (HF 2296) Tuesday by a vote of 31-14. The bill would ban cities and counties from issuing their own forms of ID. If signed into law, it would affect a local ID program in Johnson County.



Sen. Renee Hardman, D-West Des Moines, voted against the bill and called it “far reaching.”

“I think it's just another way to stronghold and also take away the rights of local government and municipalities doing what they do best, to work for the people,” she said.



Sen. Cherielynn Westrich, R-Ottumwa, said banning local IDs and only allowing state IDs will reduce confusion for law enforcement.