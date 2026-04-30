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Legislative Briefs
The latest from the Iowa Capitol adapted from on-air broadcast reports.

Bill requiring radon mitigation in homes heads to governor's desk

Iowa Public Radio | By Isabella Luu
Published April 30, 2026 at 4:47 PM CDT

New single and two family homes would need to have passive radon mitigation systems installed, under a bill (HF 2297) now headed to the governor’s desk.

Passive mitigation systems use a vent pipe, but don’t have a fan or use electricity.

Rep. Hans Wilz, R-Ottumwa, managed the bill.

“It’s not everyday we can pass legislation that will directly save lives for this generation and for generations to come," Wilz said. "This bill is bipartisan, in fact it's fiscally responsible and it's a necessary shield for Iowa families.”

The EPA designated all of Iowa as Zone 1, meaning all counties are at risk for high levels of radon. The agency states radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking.

The bill passed the House 81 to 3.
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