Immigration advocates resist an Iowa House proposal to ban local IDs

Cities and counties would be barred from issuing local community identification cards under a proposal advanced by a House subcommittee Wednesday. The bill (HSB 552) could end a community ID program in Johnson County, as well as the Central Iowa Community ID Card program that's based in Story County and Marshall County.

More than 20 speakers, including residents, immigration advocates, clergy members and lobbyists, spoke at Wednesday’s meeting. No speakers spoke in support of the bill.

Those against the bill said giving people access to the lower-barrier IDs can make communities safer and give people a way to identify themselves when interacting with local agencies, including schools and law enforcement.

Two out of three state lawmakers on the subcommittee voted to move the proposal forward, including Rep. Sam Wengryn, R-Pleasanton. He believes other forms of ID, like a non-operator ID, would be as accessible and meet the same goals of community ID programs.

“I’m trying to figure out the purpose of community ID when it's just as likely I can get a non-operational ID,” Wengryn said.

Cities and counties would still be allowed to issue driver’s licenses, non-operator IDs — also known as non-driver IDs — and parking permits for people with disabilities. They could also issue employee ID cards and IDs for elected officials for their job duties.

Speakers against the bill said community IDs help immigrants and native-born residents who do not have the necessary documentation to easily obtain state-issued IDs, such as seniors who can no longer drive or people experiencing homelessness.

They also said local ID programs help make communities safer, especially in times of emergency.

“For those moments, trust matters,” said Fatima Hamid, a resident of Johnson County, which has its own ID program. “When people do not have identification, fear takes over. People hesitate to call for help, they hesitate to speak to the police and they hesitate to come forward as witnesses, even when they want to do the right thing.”

Those against the bill also clarified the ID programs are optional for cities and counties and limited in scope.

Rep. Mike Vondran, R-Davenport, sponsored the bill and chairs the House Public Safety Committee. He advanced the proposal and said lawmakers have more listening to do.

“I believe its worthy of some further consideration, some further comment and some more learning,” Vondran said. “You’ll certainly have another opportunity to share further thought.”

Vondran said there will be more discussion as the bill heads to the committee level, but declined to say who would be included in discussions or when time for more public comment may happen.

How can local IDs be used?

Depending on local policy, people can use local IDs — or community IDs — to identify themselves when interacting with schools, city or county agencies, emergency services and law enforcement.

The IDs do not replace a state-issued ID, like a driver’s license, and cannot be used to vote, purchase alcohol or tobacco or board a plane. They also cannot be used to prove employment eligibility.

Those against the bill at Wednesday’s meeting also clarified the IDs cannot be used for federal purposes and do not grant any type of immigration status or confer any federal benefits.

What’s required for local ID programs?

Johnson County currently has a Community ID program that offers both cards for children and adults. To obtain the IDs, people must bring proof of identity documents , such as a birth certificate or a passport, as well as proof of residence.

The Central Iowa Community ID Card program also operates under a collaboration with the Story County Coordination Committee and the Marshall County Community Response Coalition.

The Central Iowa Community ID Card program also requires photo identification — like a driver’s license, national ID card or passport — and proof of residence. The website explicitly states people will be banned from ever receiving an ID through the program if they bring false documents.

Immigration advocates say it's not a state-level issue

Maria Gonzalez, a community organizer with Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice, said after the meeting that decisions about the community ID programs shouldn’t be made at the state level.

“Not everybody is going to adapt a community ID project, but those that need it and best know their community should be able to make those choices," Gonzales said. "It shouldn't come from the state.”

Gonzalez said obtaining non-operator IDs can be difficult for people who don’t have all the required documents, such as people who are experiencing homelessness or people fleeing domestic violence.

Mazahir Salih, executive director and co-founder of the Immigrant Welcome Network of Johnson County, agreed.

“The people cannot obtain that non-driver license ID … if everyone can obtain that, problem solved,” said Salih, who also serves on the Iowa City City Council, but said she wasn't commenting on the bill as a council member. “The community ID exists because some people, they don't have the documentation necessary to obtain that ID.”

Salih said she was “really surprised” the bill moved forward after no one at public comment spoke in support of the proposal.

“Why in the world did we want to stop something really working and making the community safer and helping the local [law] enforcement?” she said.