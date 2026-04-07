Iowa Senate passes bill requiring parental consent for minors to use tanning beds

Iowans under the age of 18 would need a parent’s permission to use tanning beds under a bill (HF 524) that passed the state Senate. Parents would have to provide written consent in person for their child to use a tanning device at a tanning facility.

Sen. Art Staed, D-Cedar Rapids, said indoor tanning increases the risk of melanoma and that starting young makes that risk even higher.

“We can’t regulate the sun, but we can regulate harmful artificial exposure,” Staed said. “This bill is about listening to our young people, following the science and protecting our next generation.”

The bill first passed the House last year. The Senate changed it to remove a requirement for permission forms to include a statement describing the cancer-related risks of tanning.