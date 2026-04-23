© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Briefs
The latest from the Iowa Capitol adapted from on-air broadcast reports.

Lawmakers pass bill to force public buildings to lower flags upon governor’s order

Iowa Public Radio | By Isabella Luu
Published April 23, 2026 at 5:11 PM CDT

Flags on all public buildings would be required to fly at half-staff following a governor’s proclamation to do so under a bill headed to the governor’s desk.

The bill (SF 2430) says people could report violations to the attorney general, and the attorney general could take legal action to make public officials comply with the order. 

“Thank you Mr. Speaker, thank you Rep. Gosa, and other members of the local government committee, that pushed this through. Our respect for our flag and for what it represents is critical,” said Rep. Mark Thompson, R-Clarion, who managed the bill in the House. 

In September, a Johnson County official defied Gov. Kim Reynolds order to fly flags at half-staff to honor conversative activist Charlie Kirk following his assignation.

The bill passed 82-5 in the Iowa House Thursday.
Tags
State Government News Legislative Briefs
More Stories Like This

Get this news in your inbox: Subscribe to Daily Digest for a five-minute read to know what's happening in Iowa and around the country.

* indicates required