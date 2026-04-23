Lawmakers pass bill to force public buildings to lower flags upon governor’s order

Flags on all public buildings would be required to fly at half-staff following a governor’s proclamation to do so under a bill headed to the governor’s desk.

The bill (SF 2430) says people could report violations to the attorney general, and the attorney general could take legal action to make public officials comply with the order.

“Thank you Mr. Speaker, thank you Rep. Gosa, and other members of the local government committee, that pushed this through. Our respect for our flag and for what it represents is critical,” said Rep. Mark Thompson, R-Clarion, who managed the bill in the House.

In September, a Johnson County official defied Gov. Kim Reynolds order to fly flags at half-staff to honor conversative activist Charlie Kirk following his assignation.

The bill passed 82-5 in the Iowa House Thursday.