Senate subcommittee advances education budget

An early version of the state’s education budget (SSB 3191) includes nearly $8 million to recruit health care professionals to areas of the state with shortages. Some lobbyists want the state to expand who is eligible.

The health care professional incentive program offers payments to doctors, social workers and other professions in high-needs parts of the state. The money can either be a bonus or go towards paying off student loans.

Threase Harms, a lobbyist with the Iowa Speech Language Hearing Association, asked lawmakers on a Senate subcommittee to open up the award to speech, language and hearing professionals.

“Speech and hearing and particularly our DOs, are in high demand in our rural areas. And if we're not getting those dollars out there to support that, I don't think it's meeting the need or intended purpose of what those dollars were allocated for.”

A lobbyist from the Iowa Psychological Association also asked for psychologists to be added to the list of professions.

Community colleges are also reacting to the budget, asking lawmakers to reconsider their funding increase this year. The budget proposal includes $247 million for community colleges – a 1.5% increase.

“We would ask that to be increased to at most 4%, which is $12 million,” said Ryan Roberts, a lobbyist with Community Colleges for Iowa. “This is just to keep up with our costs. ”

Sen. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport, said the state is also underfunding the state’s public universities with a proposed 1.45% increase in general aid.