Commercial drivers would need to pass an English language proficiency test under a bill passed by the House

The Iowa House has passed a bill (SF 2426) that would require commercial drivers to pass an English language proficiency test. Drivers who violate the bill could face a fine and up to a year in prison. Companies that hire drivers not proficient in English could face $10,000 fines and an order to cease operations.

Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, said commercial drivers who don’t understand English can pose a threat to Iowans’ safety.

“By first requiring English language proficiency when issuing CDLs and then giving law enforcement the ability to level significant penalties and fines against carriers, we can really make a difference removing these bad actors from Iowa roadways,” Meyer said.

Most Democrats voted against the bill. Rep. Angel Ramirez, D-Cedar Rapids, criticized the bill for including prison time as a penalty for drivers, but not for trucking companies.

“Carriers are cutting corners and exploiting workers at the cost of safety – the safety of drivers, the safety of people on the road,” Ramirez said. “And what this body just passed was a literal get-out-of-jail-free card.”