Bill restricting food assistance for certain immigrants heads to governor’s desk

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act ended SNAP benefits for refugees and some other categories of immigrants with legal status. Republican lawmakers voted to put those restrictions into state law (SF 2422), too.

Sen. Scott Webster, R-Bettendorf, said the bill makes it clear immigrants without legal status should never be eligible for public assistance.

“It also implements integrity measures for the Iowa HHS to ensure our welfare system is a safeguard against waste, fraud and abuse,” Webster said.

Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, said under this law, if the federal government changes its current policies, the restrictions would still be in place in Iowa.

“Iowa is going to refuse to feed refugees, asylees, survivors of domestic violence, humanitarian parolees and victims of human trafficking – can’t support this legislation,” Trone Garriot said.

The Senate removed a section of the bill that would’ve expanded Medicaid eligibility for people with disabilities who work by raising the income limit.