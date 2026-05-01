Higher education budget bill heads to governor’s desk

A budget bill (HF 2783) headed to the governor’s desk would meet some, but not all, requests from higher education institutions in the state.

Community colleges would get a 1.4% increase in funding instead of the 4% they requested.

The state’s universities would receive the amount they requested in general aid. But funding increases for specific things like student mental health, a tuition program at UNI, and Iowa State extension services weren’t included. The extra requests totaled more than $9 million.

Rep. Elinor Levin, D-Iowa City, proposed adding back in $1 million for student mental health. The amendment failed.

“I think we need to take seriously that they are asking us for this time and again,” Levin said. “New groups of student leadership are coming to us year after year and asking for this funding. And this year, the Board of Regents took it upon itself to put their support behind the request.”

The budget also includes $76,000 for the state to re-enroll in a federal summer food program for kids. The state opted out of the program the past two years.

The Iowa School for the Deaf will see around a 6% increase in funding. And education services for blind and visually impaired students will see a 2% bump in state dollars.

The budget also includes new funds for teacher training to help better serve students with dyslexia.

Rep. Dan Gehlbach, R-Urbandale, managed the bill.

“There also is a $335,000 appropriation for dyslexia endorsements that allows in-service teachers to be trained in how to teach reading better and become experts in dyslexia and also helping just be better teachers in general.”

The budget also includes more money for the Teach Iowa Scholar program, which provides bonuses for teachers in shortage areas.