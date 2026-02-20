Protestors oppose so-called Cancer Gag Act as legislative leaders say they need more time to review Trump’s executive order

Iowa’s House and Senate leaders say they need more time to review an executive order signed by President Donald Trump Wednesday to increase the production of herbicides in the U.S.

It includes limited immunity for domestic manufacturers of glyphosate-based weedkillers.

Over 100,000 lawsuits have claimed glyphosate from Monsanto products is linked to non-Hodgkin lymphoma and other cancers.

Last year, the Iowa Senate passed a bill to prevent lawsuits that claim a pesticide company failed to warn consumers of health risks, as long as the product has a federally-approved label.

The bill failed to make it out of the House, but it’s still alive for this year’s session.

At the Iowa Capitol on Thursday, 150 people urged lawmakers to oppose the so-called Cancer Gag Act.

“I’m here for two groups that can’t be here today, who can’t speak up for themselves,” said Alison Barnhill, with Food and Water Watch. “And one is my sister and all the other people like her who are ravaged by chemotherapy and radiation and are too immunosuppressed to be here.”

Jen Sinkler, an organizer with Progress Iowa, said her mom just completed treatment for her second type of cancer.

“Even though she is now dealing with permanent alterations to her daily life, she’s going to be OK. But we are not OK, Sinkler said.

People at the rally also called on legislators to restore funding for a network of water quality sensors across the state.

Iowa Senate Majority Leader Mike Klimesh said he has not read Trump's executive order, but he would still encourage the House to take up the bill passed by the Senate last year.