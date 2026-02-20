Iowa cancer survivors speak out on the connection of pesticides and health

A report published this week by Investigate Midwest dives into the connection between pesticide use and rising cases of cancer for those in farming communities nationwide.

Editor in Chief Ben Felder details the findings, and we hear from two Iowans that recently fought cancer who are featured in the article.

Later in the episode, Luther College junior Mansur Kasali led a student initiative focused on making the federal budget and national debt a matter of shared civic responsibility, rather than abstract politics. It culminated in a day of action that was attended by a state lawmaker, and received notice from U.S. Senator Charles Grassley.

Kasali shares how he was inspired to make fiscal responsibility a relatable issue, and start a local chapter of the national Up to Us organization. His mentor, professor Orçun Selçuk also joins the conversation.

Luther College is a sponsor of IPR.

Guests:

