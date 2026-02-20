© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa cancer survivors speak out on the connection of pesticides and health

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published February 20, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A report published this week by Investigate Midwest dives into the connection between pesticide use and rising cases of cancer for those in farming communities nationwide.

Editor in Chief Ben Felder details the findings, and we hear from two Iowans that recently fought cancer who are featured in the article.

Later in the episode, Luther College junior Mansur Kasali led a student initiative focused on making the federal budget and national debt a matter of shared civic responsibility, rather than abstract politics. It culminated in a day of action that was attended by a state lawmaker, and received notice from U.S. Senator Charles Grassley.

Kasali shares how he was inspired to make fiscal responsibility a relatable issue, and start a local chapter of the national Up to Us organization. His mentor, professor Orçun Selçuk also joins the conversation.

Luther College is a sponsor of IPR.

Guests:

  • Lisa Lawler, New Providence resident
  • Ben Felder, editor in chief, Investigate Midwest
  • Bill Billings, Red Oak resident
  • Mansur Kasali, political science, international studies and economics major, Luther College
  • Orçun Selçuk, associate professor of political science and Rev. John and Barbara Melin professor of international studies, Luther College
Tags
River to River CancerPesticideFarmingBudgetEconomy
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content