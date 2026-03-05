© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

'Sandwiched' between care for children and aging parents

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published March 5, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
When raising kids, it can be hard to balance their needs with all of the other responsibilities of adult life. Caring for aging parents at the same time creates even more challenges and responsibilities.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with experts in caregiving and those caught in this "sandwich generation."

This show originally aired May 22, 2025.

Guests:

  • Michael Wagler, Iowa state director, AARP
  • Harleah Buck, Sally Mathis Hartwig Professor in Gerontological Nursing, director of Csomay Center for Gerontological Excellence, University of Iowa
  • Ceil Miller Bouchet, travel writer and journalist, Csomay Center member and co-leader of their Adult Child Caregiver group, active family caregiver
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
