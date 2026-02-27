© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Busting menopause myths

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published February 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Hot flashes, night sweats, insomnia, mood swings, brain fog — those are just a few of the things a woman might experience in and around menopause. These symptoms can be uncomfortable, confusing and disruptive.

Menopause and perimenopause affect half of the population that reaches middle age, but the medical field is just now starting to take this transition seriously. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Dr. Linda Bradley of the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio about the specific challenges facing women of color as they navigate perimenopause and menopause. Then Dr. Holly Marie Bolger of the University of Iowa will address some menopause myths and bring us up to date on treatment options.

Guests:

  • Dr. Linda Bradley, professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Biology, director of Hysteroscopic Services and Menstrual Disorders Clinic, Cleveland Clinic
  • Dr. Holly-Marie Bolger, clinical associate professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and director of the Menopause Health Clinic at the University of Iowa

Some resources mentioned on the program:

Physical Health Health care Gender and Gender Issues Reproductive Health maternal health
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
