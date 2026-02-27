Busting menopause myths

Hot flashes, night sweats, insomnia, mood swings, brain fog — those are just a few of the things a woman might experience in and around menopause. These symptoms can be uncomfortable, confusing and disruptive.

Menopause and perimenopause affect half of the population that reaches middle age, but the medical field is just now starting to take this transition seriously. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Dr. Linda Bradley of the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio about the specific challenges facing women of color as they navigate perimenopause and menopause. Then Dr. Holly Marie Bolger of the University of Iowa will address some menopause myths and bring us up to date on treatment options.

Guests:



Dr. Linda Bradley , professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Biology, director of Hysteroscopic Services and Menstrual Disorders Clinic, Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Holly-Marie Bolger, clinical associate professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and director of the Menopause Health Clinic at the University of Iowa

