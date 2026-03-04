Curtis Sittenfeld explores middle age in short story collection

Author Curtis Sittenfeld's collection of short stories, Show Don't Tell, explores the magic and mystery of middle age in a way that may have you questioning how well you know yourself. On this Talk of Iowa, we listen back to a conversation with Sittenfeld about this short story collection.

Later in the show, we listen back to a conversation with the owner of Piece & Freedom, a Ukrainian bakery in Ames.

(Portions of this episode were originally produced March. 6, 2025 and Jan. 29, 2025)

Guests:

