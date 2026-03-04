© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Curtis Sittenfeld explores middle age in short story collection

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published March 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Author Curtis Sittenfeld's collection of short stories, Show Don't Tell, explores the magic and mystery of middle age in a way that may have you questioning how well you know yourself. On this Talk of Iowa, we listen back to a conversation with Sittenfeld about this short story collection.

Later in the show, we listen back to a conversation with the owner of Piece & Freedom, a Ukrainian bakery in Ames.

(Portions of this episode were originally produced March. 6, 2025 and Jan. 29, 2025)

Guests:

  • Curtis Sittenfeld, author, Show Don't Tell
  • Shalika Khindurangala, co-owner, Piece & Freedom Bakery
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
