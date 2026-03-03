© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa author explores Mary Shelley’s life beyond Frankenstein

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanZoe Bentler
Published March 3, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

More than two centuries after Frankenstein was published, the novel still shapes how we think about creation and responsibility. In her novel Creature, Amy Weldon of Luther College reimagines the life of Mary Shelley, weaving the author’s story with that of her most famous creation. Weldon joins the program to discuss writing the novel, teaching Frankenstein, and why she believes Shelley’s work feels newly urgent in the age of artificial intelligence.

Later host Charity Nebbe talks with Kevin McKee, a Davenport native and three-time Paralympic gold medalist, as he prepares for the Milano Cortina Paralympic Winter Games. He reflects on his recovery from injury, the possibility of retirement and Team USA’s pursuit of a fifth straight gold medal.

Guests:

  • Amy Weldon, author, Department Head of English, Luther College
  • Kevin McKee, sled hockey forward, Team USA, Paralympics
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingAuthor interviews
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
