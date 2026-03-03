Iowa author explores Mary Shelley’s life beyond Frankenstein

More than two centuries after Frankenstein was published, the novel still shapes how we think about creation and responsibility. In her novel Creature, Amy Weldon of Luther College reimagines the life of Mary Shelley, weaving the author’s story with that of her most famous creation. Weldon joins the program to discuss writing the novel, teaching Frankenstein, and why she believes Shelley’s work feels newly urgent in the age of artificial intelligence.

Later host Charity Nebbe talks with Kevin McKee, a Davenport native and three-time Paralympic gold medalist, as he prepares for the Milano Cortina Paralympic Winter Games. He reflects on his recovery from injury, the possibility of retirement and Team USA’s pursuit of a fifth straight gold medal.

Guests:

