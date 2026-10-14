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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein' became a cultural phenomenon

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published October 14, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley was first published in 1818. More than two hundred years later it still feels urgently relevant as it explores the dangers of playing God, the traumas of parental abandonment and the costs of rejection by society.

On this episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, we discuss the 1818 edition of Frankenstein with three expert readers. The novel follows Victor Frankenstein, a young scientist who creates a new life from different body parts. We talk about Shelley's legacy and how the novel continues to inspire and provoke deep thought centuries later.

Guests:

  • Amy Weldon, professor and department head of English, Dennis M. Jones Chair in the humanities, Luther College
  • Louisa Hall, associate professor of English and creative writing, University of Iowa
  • Benjamin Percy, novelist, writer for Marvel comics
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Talk of Iowa Talk of Iowa Book Club
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
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Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
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Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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