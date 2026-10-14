How Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein' became a cultural phenomenon

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley was first published in 1818. More than two hundred years later it still feels urgently relevant as it explores the dangers of playing God, the traumas of parental abandonment and the costs of rejection by society.

On this episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, we discuss the 1818 edition of Frankenstein with three expert readers. The novel follows Victor Frankenstein, a young scientist who creates a new life from different body parts. We talk about Shelley's legacy and how the novel continues to inspire and provoke deep thought centuries later.

Guests:

