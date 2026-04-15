Memoir explores the ups and downs of the foster system

Mark Daley and his husband knew that they wanted to be fathers. They weighed their options and decided to build their family by fostering to adopt. They now have three children, but the journey to get there was long.

This is the Talk of Iowa Book Club. We’ve been reading Safe, A Memoir of Fatherhood, Foster Care, and the Risks We Take for Family by Mark Daley. Daley discusses the memoir along with two expert readers — IPR Morning Edition host Meghan McKinney and Lexie White, a clinical social worker and therapist based in Des Moines. They explore myths and misconceptions about foster care and talk about how this indispensable safety net is also an unwieldy system that can fail the people it was designed to protect.

Guests:

