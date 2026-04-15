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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Memoir explores the ups and downs of the foster system

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published April 15, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Mark Daley and his husband knew that they wanted to be fathers. They weighed their options and decided to build their family by fostering to adopt. They now have three children, but the journey to get there was long.

This is the Talk of Iowa Book Club. We’ve been reading Safe, A Memoir of Fatherhood, Foster Care, and the Risks We Take for Family by Mark Daley. Daley discusses the memoir along with two expert readers — IPR Morning Edition host Meghan McKinney and Lexie White, a clinical social worker and therapist based in Des Moines. They explore myths and misconceptions about foster care and talk about how this indispensable safety net is also an unwieldy system that can fail the people it was designed to protect.

Guests:

  • Mark Daley, author, founder of The Foster Parent and One Iowa
  • Lexie White, clinical social worker, therapist based in Des Moines
  • Meghan McKinney, IPR News Morning Edition Host
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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