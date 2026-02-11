Exploring love, art and identity in Kaveh Akbar's 'Martyr!'
Kaveh Akbar's debut novel Martyr! explores addiction, loss, love, the search for purpose and, as the title implies, martyrdom. Akbar joins this episode of the Talk of Iowa book club to discuss the novel. Then, expert readers Paige Lewis and Rachelle Chase join the program and share what the book means to them.
Guests:
- Kaveh Akbar, author and Roy J. Carver Professor of English, University of Iowa
- Paige Lewis, author and assistant professor of English, University of Iowa
- Rachelle Chase, author and host of Reading with Rachelle