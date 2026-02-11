© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Exploring love, art and identity in Kaveh Akbar's 'Martyr!'

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published February 11, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Kaveh Akbar's debut novel Martyr! explores addiction, loss, love, the search for purpose and, as the title implies, martyrdom. Akbar joins this episode of the Talk of Iowa book club to discuss the novel. Then, expert readers Paige Lewis and Rachelle Chase join the program and share what the book means to them.

Guests:

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
