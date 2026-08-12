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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

'The Book Thief' still has a lasting impact on readers two decades later

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published August 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

A 560-page book about a young girl growing up in Nazi Germany, narrated by Death, may not sound like it’s destined to be a hit, but The Book Thief has captivated, educated and moved millions of readers around the world for the last 20 years.

On this episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, we talk about The Book Thief with author Markus Zusak and two expert readers. It's a story about a young girl growing up in Nazi Germany who steals books — and it's narrated by death. They reflect on the book's 20th anniversary and discuss how reading it in 2026 feels the same and different than at its release in 2006.

Guests:

  • Markus Zusak, author, The Book Thief
  • Sheila Benson, associate professor of English, University of Northern Iowa
  • Amanda Lepper, co-owner, Dog Eared Books in Ames
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Talk of Iowa Talk of Iowa Book ClubBooks & Reading
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
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Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
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Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
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