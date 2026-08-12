'The Book Thief' still has a lasting impact on readers two decades later

A 560-page book about a young girl growing up in Nazi Germany, narrated by Death, may not sound like it’s destined to be a hit, but The Book Thief has captivated, educated and moved millions of readers around the world for the last 20 years.

On this episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, we talk about The Book Thief with author Markus Zusak and two expert readers. It's a story about a young girl growing up in Nazi Germany who steals books — and it's narrated by death. They reflect on the book's 20th anniversary and discuss how reading it in 2026 feels the same and different than at its release in 2006.

Guests:

