'Founding Mothers' remembers the women who built and bettered our nation

Behind every great man in a powdered wig is a remarkable woman. As we approach the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, we’re reading about some of the women who helped shape our country at its founding.

On this episode of the Talk of Iowa book club, expert readers join host Charity Nebbe to discuss Founding Mothers: The Women Who Raised Our Nation by Cokie Roberts. Shifting away from the history of the Founding Fathers, Roberts shares the important contributions of women like Abigail Adams, Mercy Otis Warren, Martha Washington and others.

This episode was recorded at the Cedar Rapids Public Library.

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