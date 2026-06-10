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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

'Founding Mothers' remembers the women who built and bettered our nation

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published June 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Behind every great man in a powdered wig is a remarkable woman. As we approach the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, we’re reading about some of the women who helped shape our country at its founding.

On this episode of the Talk of Iowa book club, expert readers join host Charity Nebbe to discuss Founding Mothers: The Women Who Raised Our Nation by Cokie Roberts. Shifting away from the history of the Founding Fathers, Roberts shares the important contributions of women like Abigail Adams, Mercy Otis Warren, Martha Washington and others.

This episode was recorded at the Cedar Rapids Public Library.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center, Iowa State University
  • Hanna Howard, curator, State Historical Society of Iowa
  • Kevin Mason, assistant professor of history, University of Northern Iowa
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Talk of Iowa Talk of Iowa Book ClubHistoryWomen
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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