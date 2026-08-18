© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Understanding how aging impacts safe driving

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published August 18, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

For a teenager, getting a driver's license is a rite of passage that represents a huge leap in independence and personal freedom. At the other end of the spectrum, losing the ability to drive can mean that an older person can no longer live independently. On this episode, we talk about aging, driving and how to know when it's time to stop.

We hear from Justin Mason, associate research scientist at the University of Iowa's Driving Safety Research Institute, and Anne Dickerson, director of the research for Older Adult Driver Initiative (ROADI) at East Carolina University, about what happens to our driving abilities as we age and making plans to stop driving. We also talk with John McCurdy, executive director of the Southwest Iowa Planning Council about alternative forms of transportation and maintaining independence.

Guests:

  • Justin Mason, associate research scientist, University of Iowa Driving Safety Research Institute
  • Anne Dickerson, director, Research for Older Adult Driver Initiative (ROADI), East Carolina University
  • John McCurdy, executive director, Southwest Iowa Planning Council
Tags
Talk of Iowa AgingTransportationfamily
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
More Stories Like This