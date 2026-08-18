Understanding how aging impacts safe driving

For a teenager, getting a driver's license is a rite of passage that represents a huge leap in independence and personal freedom. At the other end of the spectrum, losing the ability to drive can mean that an older person can no longer live independently. On this episode, we talk about aging, driving and how to know when it's time to stop.

We hear from Justin Mason, associate research scientist at the University of Iowa's Driving Safety Research Institute, and Anne Dickerson, director of the research for Older Adult Driver Initiative (ROADI) at East Carolina University, about what happens to our driving abilities as we age and making plans to stop driving. We also talk with John McCurdy, executive director of the Southwest Iowa Planning Council about alternative forms of transportation and maintaining independence.

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