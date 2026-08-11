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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

ISU study observes parent-teen relationships over decades

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published August 11, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The teenage years can be tough for parents and kids and new research from Iowa State University tells us that the consequences of that conflict can linger for decades.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we learn about Iowa State's Family Transitions Project. It is one of the nation's most extensive longitudinal studies of family life. We talk with Iowa State University professor Tricia Neppl and doctoral student Jannatul Ferdous Zinia about the program and a recent study that came out of the project about tension between parents and their children.

Then, "Talk of Iowa Summer School" continues with middle school art teacher Rachael Ayers-Arnone. Her 'artist autopsy' project give gives students a chance to study an artist and practice their style.

Guests:

  • Tricia Neppl, professor in human development and family studies, Iowa State University
  • Jannatul Ferdous Zinia, doctoral student in human development and family studies, graduate teaching assistant, Iowa State University
  • Rachel Ayers-Arnone, 7th and 8th grade art teacher, Iowa City Southeast Middle School
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Talk of Iowa familyIowa State UniversityArtTeaching
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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