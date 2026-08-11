ISU study observes parent-teen relationships over decades

The teenage years can be tough for parents and kids and new research from Iowa State University tells us that the consequences of that conflict can linger for decades.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we learn about Iowa State's Family Transitions Project. It is one of the nation's most extensive longitudinal studies of family life. We talk with Iowa State University professor Tricia Neppl and doctoral student Jannatul Ferdous Zinia about the program and a recent study that came out of the project about tension between parents and their children.

Then, "Talk of Iowa Summer School" continues with middle school art teacher Rachael Ayers-Arnone. Her 'artist autopsy' project give gives students a chance to study an artist and practice their style.

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