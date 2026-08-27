Memoir explores family history and a legacy of generational trauma

Mari Miller has been through a lot, including a brain aneurysm and multiple cancers. Her mother was a cancer survivor, her grandmother survived polio, and her great-grandmother eventually succumbed to tuberculosis.

On this episode, we talk with Miller about her memoir That Which Does Not Kill Us. It explores her family history and a legacy of generational trauma and how that has impacted her own health.

Then, we talk with veterinarian and Iowa State professor Bill Williams about pet owner vaccine hesitancy. He talks about what he's seen at his practice and how to approach pet owners with questions about vaccination.

Guests:

