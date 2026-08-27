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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Memoir explores family history and a legacy of generational trauma

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published August 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Mari Miller has been through a lot, including a brain aneurysm and multiple cancers. Her mother was a cancer survivor, her grandmother survived polio, and her great-grandmother eventually succumbed to tuberculosis.

On this episode, we talk with Miller about her memoir That Which Does Not Kill Us. It explores her family history and a legacy of generational trauma and how that has impacted her own health.

Then, we talk with veterinarian and Iowa State professor Bill Williams about pet owner vaccine hesitancy. He talks about what he's seen at his practice and how to approach pet owners with questions about vaccination.

Guests:

  • Mari Miller, retired oral communication instructor, author of That Which Does Not Kill Us
  • Bill Williams, clinical assistant professor of veterinary and clinical sciences, Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingPhysical HealthGeneticsfamilyPetsVaccines and Immunizations
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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