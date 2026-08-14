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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A look into the butter cooler with the Iowa State Fair butter sculptor

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrSamantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published August 14, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

People stand in long lines just to get a glimpse of her and she is featured in thousands of photographs taken during the Iowa State Fair. The butter cow is an icon, and she is crafted each year by sculptor Sarah Pratt and her apprentices, her twin daughters Hannah and Grace.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we listen back to some of our favorite state fair interviews. We talk with the Pratts about working together, making buttery artwork and taking the butter cow to Washington, D.C., where a replica of the famous butter cow will be on display at the Smithsonian American Art Museum until Sept. 7.

Then, we travel to the fairgrounds to take a ride on the Sky Glider with Tracy Shedd. Shedd has worked on the Sky Glider in some capacity for the last 50 years.

Portions of this episode were originally produced August 13, 2025 and August 12, 2024.

Guests:

  • Sarah Pratt, head sculptor at the Iowa State Fair since 2006
  • Hannah Pratt, butter sculptors
  • Grace Pratt, butter sculptors
  • Tracy Shedd, ride manager, owner and operator of the Sky Glider Aerial Tramway
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Talk of Iowa Iowa State FairArtDes Moinesfamily
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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