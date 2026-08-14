A look into the butter cooler with the Iowa State Fair butter sculptor

People stand in long lines just to get a glimpse of her and she is featured in thousands of photographs taken during the Iowa State Fair. The butter cow is an icon, and she is crafted each year by sculptor Sarah Pratt and her apprentices, her twin daughters Hannah and Grace.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we listen back to some of our favorite state fair interviews. We talk with the Pratts about working together, making buttery artwork and taking the butter cow to Washington, D.C., where a replica of the famous butter cow will be on display at the Smithsonian American Art Museum until Sept. 7.

Then, we travel to the fairgrounds to take a ride on the Sky Glider with Tracy Shedd. Shedd has worked on the Sky Glider in some capacity for the last 50 years.

Portions of this episode were originally produced August 13, 2025 and August 12, 2024.

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