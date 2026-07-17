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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa City students learn rhythm and cooperation through poetry

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published July 17, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, it's summer school!

First, we talk about the summer slide with University of Iowa expert Leah Zimmermann. The University of Iowa launched a literacy hub to help caregivers develop literacy skills whether at home or on the move.

We also hear from Kathleen Locher, an elementary teacher librarian in Iowa City. She shares how a book that hadn’t been checked out in a decade has had a profound impact on her students. Joyful Noise: Poems for Two Voices by Paul Fleischman teaches students poetry, rhythm and cooperation and led students to create the Poetry Invaders. We hear poems read by rising fourth-grade Poetry Invaders Lina Ahmed, Sadie Linder, Kate Fina and Etta Schons.

Then, Iowa State’s University Museums announced its new director, David Schmitz. We talk with him about how he found a passion for supporting other artists and plans for the future at University Museums.

Guests:

  • Leah Zimmermann, assistant director, Iowa Reading Research Center, clinical assistant professor of special education, University of Iowa
  • Kathleen Locher, teacher librarian in Iowa City
  • Lina Ahmed, poetry invader
  • Sadie Linder, poetry invader
  • Kate Fina, poetry invader
  • Etta Schons, poetry invader
  • David Schmitz, Warren and Beverly Madden Endowed director and chief curator of University Museums, Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa PreK-12 schoolsLiteracyUniversity of Iowapoetry
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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