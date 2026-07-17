Iowa City students learn rhythm and cooperation through poetry

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, it's summer school!

First, we talk about the summer slide with University of Iowa expert Leah Zimmermann. The University of Iowa launched a literacy hub to help caregivers develop literacy skills whether at home or on the move.

We also hear from Kathleen Locher, an elementary teacher librarian in Iowa City. She shares how a book that hadn’t been checked out in a decade has had a profound impact on her students. Joyful Noise: Poems for Two Voices by Paul Fleischman teaches students poetry, rhythm and cooperation and led students to create the Poetry Invaders. We hear poems read by rising fourth-grade Poetry Invaders Lina Ahmed, Sadie Linder, Kate Fina and Etta Schons.

Then, Iowa State’s University Museums announced its new director, David Schmitz. We talk with him about how he found a passion for supporting other artists and plans for the future at University Museums.

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