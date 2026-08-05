© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

New documentary provides a portrait of poet Mary Oliver

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published August 5, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Mary Oliver's poetry has touched millions of readers. She passed away in 2019, but a new documentary tells her story.

On this episode, we talk with filmmaker and former University of Iowa professor Sasha Waters about her film Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World. She shares her experience working on the film and discusses Oliver's legacy. The film is screening in Iowa City through Aug. 13, and will be released on PBS on Aug. 25.

Then, we meet musician Ari Dubin, founder the Rolling Hills Music Festival. This new classical music festival looks to celebrate musicians in Central Iowa and takes place Aug. 6-9 in Ames.

Guests:

  • Sasha Waters, filmmaker and professor of photography and film, Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts
  • Ari Dubin, violinist, founder, Rolling Hills Music Festival
Tags
Talk of Iowa poetryFilmLive music eventsArts & Lifedocumentary
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
More Stories Like This