New documentary provides a portrait of poet Mary Oliver

Mary Oliver's poetry has touched millions of readers. She passed away in 2019, but a new documentary tells her story.

On this episode, we talk with filmmaker and former University of Iowa professor Sasha Waters about her film Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World. She shares her experience working on the film and discusses Oliver's legacy. The film is screening in Iowa City through Aug. 13, and will be released on PBS on Aug. 25.

Then, we meet musician Ari Dubin, founder the Rolling Hills Music Festival. This new classical music festival looks to celebrate musicians in Central Iowa and takes place Aug. 6-9 in Ames.

Guests:

