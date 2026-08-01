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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Retired Iowa State professor wins $2.2 million in landmark equal pay case

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published August 1, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A fire at Postville's Agri Star meat plant has left hundreds of workers in limbo.

On this episode, we talk with Fern Alling of The Gazette about the community's response, and the plant's complicated history. We also hear how camping bans are pushing unhoused Iowans further from the resources they need with the Midwest Newsroom's Nicole Grundmeier. William Morris of the Des Moines Register shares how a retired Iowa State professor wins some two million dollars in a landmark equal pay case, and we talk with Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter at The Gazette about new oversight questions at the University of Iowa Center for Intellectual Freedom.

Then, we hear from IPR's Gavin McGough and Jake DeGroat of the Iowa Climbers Coalition about Iowa's new rock-climbing destination. And IPR Studio One host Sean McClain grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Fern Alling, general assignment reporter, The Gazette
  • Nicole Grundmeier, senior content editor, Midwest Newsroom
  • William Morris, courts reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
  • Gavin McGough, IPR Northeast Iowa Reporter
  • Jake DeGroat, president, Iowa Climbers Coalition
  • Sean McClain, IPR Studio One host
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River to River Iowa State UniversityUniversity of IowaMidwest NewsroomRural Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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