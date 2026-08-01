Retired Iowa State professor wins $2.2 million in landmark equal pay case

A fire at Postville's Agri Star meat plant has left hundreds of workers in limbo.

On this episode, we talk with Fern Alling of The Gazette about the community's response, and the plant's complicated history. We also hear how camping bans are pushing unhoused Iowans further from the resources they need with the Midwest Newsroom's Nicole Grundmeier. William Morris of the Des Moines Register shares how a retired Iowa State professor wins some two million dollars in a landmark equal pay case, and we talk with Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter at The Gazette about new oversight questions at the University of Iowa Center for Intellectual Freedom.

Then, we hear from IPR's Gavin McGough and Jake DeGroat of the Iowa Climbers Coalition about Iowa's new rock-climbing destination. And IPR Studio One host Sean McClain grooves us into the weekend.

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