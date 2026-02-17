© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa
Talk of Iowa

The University of Northern Iowa celebrates 150 years

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshKatherine Perkins
Published February 17, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa

The Iowa State Normal School held its first classes on Sept. 6, 1876. This year, the University of Northern Iowa is celebrating 150 years of educating students. We learn about UNI's early history and then talk with organizers of various celebrations connecting with alumni, performing acts of service and special concerts.

Guests:

  • Tessa Wakefield, University archivist and special collections coordinator, University of Northern Iowa
  • Jess Cruz, exhibits coordinator and distinctive collections educator, University of Northern Iowa
  • Melinda Heinz, assistant professor of Gerontology, University of Northern Iowa
  • Julianne Gassman, McElroy Professor and director of community engagement, University of Northern Iowa
  • Mike Conrad, associate professor of jazz studies and music education, director of jazz band two, University of Northern Iowa
Talk of Iowa University of Northern IowaHistoryHigher Education
