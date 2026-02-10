© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
These Iowa curlers will sweep you off your feet

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrZoe Bentler
Published February 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
The Olympic Games are underway, and Talk of Iowa is exploring curling — a sport often forgotten outside of the winter games, but one that thrives year-round in eastern Iowa.

We hear from Emily Nelson, marketing and communications coordinator for Cedar Rapids Curling, on the sport’s history, its Olympic influence and why watching elite curlers inspires local players. Then Charity Nebbe gets out on the ice with Kari Kozak, a founding member and events coordinator of Cedar Rapids Curling, for a hands-on look at how the sport works.

Later, historian Ricki King shares her concern over federal and state efforts to rewrite or erase Black history. Drawing inspiration from her grandmother, who taught Black history, King discusses her work preserving stories of Iowa’s Black past and explains why protecting these narratives is an act of resistance and responsibility.

Guests:

  • Emily Nelson, marketing and communications coordinator, Cedar Rapids Curling
  • Kari Kozak, events coordinator, Cedar Rapids Curling
  • Ricki King, forensic genealogist and historian, Roots to Branches, LLC.
Talk of Iowa SportsBlack History Monthfederal government
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
