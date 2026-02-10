These Iowa curlers will sweep you off your feet

The Olympic Games are underway, and Talk of Iowa is exploring curling — a sport often forgotten outside of the winter games, but one that thrives year-round in eastern Iowa.

We hear from Emily Nelson, marketing and communications coordinator for Cedar Rapids Curling, on the sport’s history, its Olympic influence and why watching elite curlers inspires local players. Then Charity Nebbe gets out on the ice with Kari Kozak, a founding member and events coordinator of Cedar Rapids Curling, for a hands-on look at how the sport works.

Later, historian Ricki King shares her concern over federal and state efforts to rewrite or erase Black history. Drawing inspiration from her grandmother, who taught Black history, King discusses her work preserving stories of Iowa’s Black past and explains why protecting these narratives is an act of resistance and responsibility.

Guests:

