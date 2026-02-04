Tom Arnold says being a dad and a Hawkeye is one of the few underrated things in life

When comedian, actor and writer Tom Arnold was growing up in Ottumwa, it was hard for him to believe that his dreams of a career in entertainment could ever come true.

Through his career, Arnold has had many highs - from his breakthrough writing for the sitcom "Roseanne," a role in the 1994 film "True Lies" that catapulted him to a new level of fame, and dozens of film and tv credits and standup specials that have followed.

His life has had some lows, which has seen publicity from his small-town newspaper to the national tabloids. Arnold joins the show to talk about his childhood in Iowa, how he made his way to Hollywood and life as a single dad now. He's performing at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City on Friday, Feb. 6.

Then, we hear from athletes with local connections that are competing at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games this month. West Des Moines native Zach Stoppelmoor is the first Iowan to make the U.S. Olympic speedskating team. He spoke with IPR Morning Edition host Meghan McKinney. Then host Charity Nebbe talks with hockey players and roommates Samuel Hlavaj and David Spacek. They've been playing the last few years for the Iowa Wild team, and will be competing for Team Slovakia and Team Czechia.

Guests:

