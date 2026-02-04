© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Tom Arnold says being a dad and a Hawkeye is one of the few underrated things in life

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshMeghan McKinney
Published February 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When comedian, actor and writer Tom Arnold was growing up in Ottumwa, it was hard for him to believe that his dreams of a career in entertainment could ever come true.

Through his career, Arnold has had many highs - from his breakthrough writing for the sitcom "Roseanne," a role in the 1994 film "True Lies" that catapulted him to a new level of fame, and dozens of film and tv credits and standup specials that have followed.

His life has had some lows, which has seen publicity from his small-town newspaper to the national tabloids. Arnold joins the show to talk about his childhood in Iowa, how he made his way to Hollywood and life as a single dad now. He's performing at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City on Friday, Feb. 6.

Then, we hear from athletes with local connections that are competing at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games this month. West Des Moines native Zach Stoppelmoor is the first Iowan to make the U.S. Olympic speedskating team. He spoke with IPR Morning Edition host Meghan McKinney. Then host Charity Nebbe talks with hockey players and roommates Samuel Hlavaj and David Spacek. They've been playing the last few years for the Iowa Wild team, and will be competing for Team Slovakia and Team Czechia.

The Englert Theatre is an underwriter of IPR.

Guests:

  • Tom Arnold, actor, writer and comedian
  • Zach Stoppelmoor, speed skater, Team USA
  • Samuel Hlavaj, goalie, Team Slovakia
  • David Spacek, defenseman, Team Czechia
Tags
Talk of Iowa Performing ArtsOttumwaSports
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Meghan McKinney
Meghan McKinney is IPR's Morning Edition host. She holds a bachelor's degree from Missouri State University. Since 2024, McKinney has brought news and features from IPR's reporting team to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Meghan McKinney
Related Content