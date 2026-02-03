The music is alive and well at the Surf Ballroom and Music Experience Center

The Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake is a rock and roll landmark and one of the few historic ballrooms still operating today. Its legacy is closely tied to "The Day the Music Died," when Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson performed their final show at the Surf on Feb. 2, 1959, before their fatal plane crash in a field north of Clear Lake the following morning.

Often described as a living museum, the Surf has recently expanded with the opening of their Music Experience Center next door, which has artifacts of the three late stars, along with other artists that have performed at the Surf, since it first opened in 1933.

In this episode, we tour the Surf Ballroom and the Music Experience Center which includes their immersive "Not Fade Away" exhibit and Surf Music Academy.

We also visit the crash site with Jeff Nicholas, whose family owns and maintains the crash site, which has become a tourist attraction for music lovers around the world.

Guests:

