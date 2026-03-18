Bill to raise speed limit on Iowa highways heads to the House

The default speed limit on Iowa’s state highways could be raised from 55 miles per hour to 60 under a bill advanced by a House committee. Lawmakers said the change would affect Iowa’s rural two-lane highways.

The state’s Legislative Services Agency estimates the change will carry a one-time cost of nearly $800,000 to switch out the road signs.

The State Police Officers Council is registered against the proposal.

The bill (SF 378) was already passed by the Senate and is now eligible for debate by the House.