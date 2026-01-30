We could be wrong about the best way to manage anger
Our common wisdom about releasing anger — punching a pillow, yelling or venting — doesn't have any scientific backing, and research shows these methods have the opposite effect. Researchers Doug Gentile and Brad Bushman share their research into this common misconception and effective methods for reducing anger.
Then, James Bruton advocates for the night skies and argues that reducing light pollution has environmental and economic benefits.
Guests:
- Doug Gentile, distinguished professor of psychology, Iowa State University
- Brad Bushman, professor of communication, The Ohio State University, former Iowa State professor
- James Bruton, advocate, Dark Sky Iowa Initiative, Des Moines-area business consultant