Talk of Iowa

We could be wrong about the best way to manage anger

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published January 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Our common wisdom about releasing anger — punching a pillow, yelling or venting — doesn't have any scientific backing, and research shows these methods have the opposite effect. Researchers Doug Gentile and Brad Bushman share their research into this common misconception and effective methods for reducing anger.

Then, James Bruton advocates for the night skies and argues that reducing light pollution has environmental and economic benefits.

Guests:

  • Doug Gentile, distinguished professor of psychology, Iowa State University
  • Brad Bushman, professor of communication, The Ohio State University, former Iowa State professor
  • James Bruton, advocate, Dark Sky Iowa Initiative, Des Moines-area business consultant
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
