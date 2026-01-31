© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Book examines the intersection of faith, patriotism and performance in Branson

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshZoe Bentler
Published January 31, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Author Joanna Dee Das joins us to discuss her book, Faith, Family and Flag: Branson Entertainment and the Idea of America and what Branson’s entertainment culture reveals about faith, patriotism and American identity.

Later, Iowa-based Americana duo Weary Ramblers — Chad Elliott and Kathryn Severing Fox — join us to share how they first connected during the pandemic, their songwriting process and recent wins at the International Blues Challenge.

Guests:

  • Joanna Dee Das, author and associate professor, Washington University in St. Louis
  • Chad Elliott, musician, Jefferson resident
  • Kathryn Severing Fox, musician, Creston resident
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingArts & LifePerforming ArtsTourismIowa musicians
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
