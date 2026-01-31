Book examines the intersection of faith, patriotism and performance in Branson

Author Joanna Dee Das joins us to discuss her book, Faith, Family and Flag: Branson Entertainment and the Idea of America and what Branson’s entertainment culture reveals about faith, patriotism and American identity.

Later, Iowa-based Americana duo Weary Ramblers — Chad Elliott and Kathryn Severing Fox — join us to share how they first connected during the pandemic, their songwriting process and recent wins at the International Blues Challenge.

Guests:

