© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowans celebrate Afrofuturism

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published January 23, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Black Future Fest is a multi-site, month-long celebration focusing on Afrofuturistic art, fashion and community imagination in Iowa City. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Black Future Fest organizer Latasha DeLoach. The festival features a city-wide reading of Octavia Butler's classic novels, Parable of the Sower and Kindred. They discuss Butler’s work with author and professor Venise Berry.

Then — in 1910, a boy named Lee Swearengin was committed to the Glenwood institution for people with severe disabilities. The 11-year-old Swearengin was not disabled, but he spent the next 47 years of his life in the institution. Against all odds, he also contributed a great deal to archeology and our understanding of Iowa’s early history. Bill Whittaker, the associate director of the Office of the State Archaeologist, shares Swearingin’s remarkable story.

Guests:

  • LaTasha DeLoach, festival organizer, Iowa City Senior Center coordinator
  • Venise Berry, professor of journalism and African American Studies, University of Iowa
  • Bill Whittaker, associate director, Office of the State Archaeologist
Tags
Talk of Iowa RaceNative AmericanArchaeologyHistoryBlack History Month
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content