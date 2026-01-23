Iowans celebrate Afrofuturism

Black Future Fest is a multi-site, month-long celebration focusing on Afrofuturistic art, fashion and community imagination in Iowa City. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Black Future Fest organizer Latasha DeLoach. The festival features a city-wide reading of Octavia Butler's classic novels, Parable of the Sower and Kindred. They discuss Butler’s work with author and professor Venise Berry.

Then — in 1910, a boy named Lee Swearengin was committed to the Glenwood institution for people with severe disabilities. The 11-year-old Swearengin was not disabled, but he spent the next 47 years of his life in the institution. Against all odds, he also contributed a great deal to archeology and our understanding of Iowa’s early history. Bill Whittaker, the associate director of the Office of the State Archaeologist, shares Swearingin’s remarkable story.

Guests:

