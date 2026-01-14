© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Tinker siblings draw parallels of student protests from the 1960s to present

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published January 14, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In 1965, John and Mary Beth Tinker went to school in Des Moines wearing black armbands to protest the Vietnam War. They were suspended, and the incident led to a landmark Supreme Court decision that guaranteed free speech rights for public school students. For our Iowa Famous series, host Charity Nebbe revisits this history with John and Mary Beth and they discuss present day threats to the First Amendment.

Later in the episode, when Megan Gogerty's charming though unreliable alcoholic father passed away, she learned of family history he didn't previously share that shows ancestral ties to the founding of the state of Iowa. She examines Iowa's and her family's past in her new play "Fair State," which will be performed later this month in Iowa City.

Guests:

  • Mary Beth Tinker, free speech activist, retired nurse
  • John Tinker, free speech activist, general manager, KPIP-LP
  • Megan Gogerty, Iowa City-based playwright and monologuist
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
