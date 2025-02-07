© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Nearly six decades after blue eyes/brown eyes exercise, Jane Elliott continues to fight bigotry

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published February 7, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
In 1968, the day after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, a third grade teacher in Riceville, Iowa, decided she needed to teach her students what discrimination really felt like.

Iowan Jane Elliott is renowned for her pioneering work in anti-racism education. Elliott achieved celebrity for her "blue eyes/brown eyes" exercise, which she first conducted in 1968 with her third grade class the day after Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated. This exercise has led to several documentaries, books, and discussion over the last several decades regarding race, bias and systemic inequality. At 91 years old, Jane Elliott is still fighting bigotry and enlisting others to join.

Also in this episode, wildlife ecologist and author Rae Wynn-Grant talks with host Charity Nebbe about how as a city-kid she fell in love with wildlife and conservation through the nature shows she watched on TV. Becoming the host of one of those shows became a dream, one that felt unlikely for a Black woman in the United States. She made that dream come true, and recently published her memoir Wild Life: Finding My Purpose in an Untamed World.

Guests:

  • Jane Elliott, diversity educator
  • Rae Wynn-Grant, wildlife ecologist, co-host of Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild
Talk of Iowa Racial JusticeWildlifeSciencePreK-12 schoolsHistory
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's<i> Talk of Iowa</i> host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts <i>Garden Variety</i> and <i>Unsettled</i>. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
