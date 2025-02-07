Nearly six decades after blue eyes/brown eyes exercise, Jane Elliott continues to fight bigotry

Iowan Jane Elliott is renowned for her pioneering work in anti-racism education. Elliott achieved celebrity for her "blue eyes/brown eyes" exercise, which she first conducted in 1968 with her third grade class the day after Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated. This exercise has led to several documentaries, books, and discussion over the last several decades regarding race, bias and systemic inequality. At 91 years old, Jane Elliott is still fighting bigotry and enlisting others to join.

Also in this episode, wildlife ecologist and author Rae Wynn-Grant talks with host Charity Nebbe about how as a city-kid she fell in love with wildlife and conservation through the nature shows she watched on TV. Becoming the host of one of those shows became a dream, one that felt unlikely for a Black woman in the United States. She made that dream come true, and recently published her memoir Wild Life: Finding My Purpose in an Untamed World.

