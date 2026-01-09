© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Remembering the life of Edith Renfrow Smith

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published January 9, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Edith Renfrow Smith graduated from Grinnell College in 1937, the first Black woman to do so. She died last week at the age of 111 and will be remembered for her longevity, preservation of her rich family history and words of wisdom.

On this Talk of Iowa, we listen back to producer Dani Gehr's 2025 conversation with Renfrow Smith at her home in Chicago. Then, host Charity Nebbe spoke with the author of a children's book about Renfrow Smith, No One is Better Than You, and the Grinnell professor that led the Renfrow family history project, Tamara Beauboeuf-Lafontant.

Then, we learn about an Iowa organization that keeps pets and their owners together, assisting elderly and low-income Iowans and those with disabilities.

Portions of this episode were originally produced Oct. 30, 2024.

Guests:

  • Edith Renfrow Smith, retired teacher, supercentenarian
  • Monique Shore, author of No One is Better than You
  • Tamara Beauboeuf-Lafontant, faculty Lead of Team Renfrow, professor and Louise R. Noun Chair in Gender, Women's and Sexuality Studies
  • Sandi Bartels, executive director, Midwest Pets for Life
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
