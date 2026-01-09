Remembering the life of Edith Renfrow Smith

Edith Renfrow Smith graduated from Grinnell College in 1937, the first Black woman to do so. She died last week at the age of 111 and will be remembered for her longevity, preservation of her rich family history and words of wisdom.

On this Talk of Iowa, we listen back to producer Dani Gehr's 2025 conversation with Renfrow Smith at her home in Chicago. Then, host Charity Nebbe spoke with the author of a children's book about Renfrow Smith, No One is Better Than You, and the Grinnell professor that led the Renfrow family history project, Tamara Beauboeuf-Lafontant.

Then, we learn about an Iowa organization that keeps pets and their owners together, assisting elderly and low-income Iowans and those with disabilities.

Portions of this episode were originally produced Oct. 30, 2024.

Guests:

