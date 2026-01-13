What parents should know about the CDC's vaccine recommendation changes
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced changes to vaccine recommendations for children and infants — raising questions and concerns for parents and pediatricians alike.
We talk with pediatrician Dr. Amy Shriver about what’s changed in the childhood immunization schedule, as well as the overturning of policy on the hepatitis B vaccine for infants. Health policy expert Jen Kates of KFF joins to explain what the changes mean for insurance coverage, how states are responding and why vaccines remain available for families.
Later, we turn to Des Moines’ music scene with Annie and Dave Ducharme-Jones. The husband-and-wife musicians talk about moving away from and back to Iowa, their newest album and fostering community through events like Monday Night Live and PorchFest DSM.
Guests:
- Dr. Amy Shriver, president, Iowa chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics
- Jen Kates, senior vice president and director, Global and Public Health Policy Program, KFF
- Annie Ducharme-Jones, musician, co-producer, Monday Night Live, and organizer, Porchfest DSM
- Dave Ducharme-Jones, musician, co-producer, Monday Night Live, and organizer, Porchfest DSM