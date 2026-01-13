© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

What parents should know about the CDC's vaccine recommendation changes

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshZoe Bentler
Published January 13, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced changes to vaccine recommendations for children and infants — raising questions and concerns for parents and pediatricians alike.

We talk with pediatrician Dr. Amy Shriver about what’s changed in the childhood immunization schedule, as well as the overturning of policy on the hepatitis B vaccine for infants. Health policy expert Jen Kates of KFF joins to explain what the changes mean for insurance coverage, how states are responding and why vaccines remain available for families.

Later, we turn to Des Moines’ music scene with Annie and Dave Ducharme-Jones. The husband-and-wife musicians talk about moving away from and back to Iowa, their newest album and fostering community through events like Monday Night Live and PorchFest DSM.

Guests:

  • Dr. Amy Shriver, president, Iowa chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics
  • Jen Kates, senior vice president and director, Global and Public Health Policy Program, KFF
  • Annie Ducharme-Jones, musician, co-producer, Monday Night Live, and organizer, Porchfest DSM
  • Dave Ducharme-Jones, musician, co-producer, Monday Night Live, and organizer, Porchfest DSM
Tags
Talk of Iowa public healthVaccines and ImmunizationsIowa musiciansDes Moines
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
Related Content