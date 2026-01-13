What parents should know about the CDC's vaccine recommendation changes

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced changes to vaccine recommendations for children and infants — raising questions and concerns for parents and pediatricians alike.

We talk with pediatrician Dr. Amy Shriver about what’s changed in the childhood immunization schedule, as well as the overturning of policy on the hepatitis B vaccine for infants. Health policy expert Jen Kates of KFF joins to explain what the changes mean for insurance coverage, how states are responding and why vaccines remain available for families.

Later, we turn to Des Moines’ music scene with Annie and Dave Ducharme-Jones. The husband-and-wife musicians talk about moving away from and back to Iowa, their newest album and fostering community through events like Monday Night Live and PorchFest DSM.

Guests:

