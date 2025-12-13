© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

What to do when your kids burst into flames

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published December 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In the novel Nothing to See Here, 28-year-old Lillian Breaker is unhappily drifting through life when an old school friend asks for a big favor. Suddenly she is the caretaker of 10-year-old twins — who sometimes burst into flames.

Kevin Wilson’s novel is also about friendship, class, politics, parenting and family, both found and biological. On the Talk of Iowa book club, host Charity Nebbe talks about the work with author Wilson and expert readers, Lauren Haldeman, a poet and graphic novelist, and Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science at Iowa State University.

Guests:

  • Kevin Wilson, author and associate professor of English and creative writing, University of the South
  • Lauren Haldeman, poet and graphic novelist
  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
