What to do when your kids burst into flames

In the novel Nothing to See Here, 28-year-old Lillian Breaker is unhappily drifting through life when an old school friend asks for a big favor. Suddenly she is the caretaker of 10-year-old twins — who sometimes burst into flames.

Kevin Wilson’s novel is also about friendship, class, politics, parenting and family, both found and biological. On the Talk of Iowa book club, host Charity Nebbe talks about the work with author Wilson and expert readers, Lauren Haldeman, a poet and graphic novelist, and Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science at Iowa State University.

Guests:

