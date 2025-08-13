© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The 1937 novel 'Their Eyes Were Watching God' still moves readers today

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published August 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

For the Talk of Iowa Book Club, a conversation about Zora Neale Hurston's Their Eyes Were Watching God.

Zora Neale Hurston was trained as a folklorist and anthropologist. She was also a Black woman who came of age in the Jim Crow South. Hurston drew on these parts of herself when she wrote her beloved 1937 novel, Their Eyes Were Watching God.

It's the Talk of Iowa book club. Host Charity Nebbe talks about Their Eyes Were Watching God with expert readers.

Guests:

Tags
Talk of Iowa Talk of Iowa Book ClubBooks & ReadingRace
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
Related Content