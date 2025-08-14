© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa National Guard to provide logistical support to ICE

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published August 14, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Gov. Kim Reynolds has directed the Iowa National Guard to help ICE. On this Politics Day episode of River to River, how Iowa fits into immigration enforcement, with analysis from political scientists Evan Renfro of the University of Northern Iowa and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College.

We also discuss how the EPA has removed Iowa rivers from the federal impaired waters list and how this reversal reflects the broader tensions between the DNR in Iowa and the EPA. Then, President Donald Trump's crime crackdown in Washington, D.C., and other political developments.

Guests:

  • Evan Renfro, associate professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Megan Goldberg, associate professor of political science, Cornell College
Tags
River to River Politics DayPoliticsimmigrationPolice and Law Enforcement
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
Related Content