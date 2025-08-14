Iowa National Guard to provide logistical support to ICE

Gov. Kim Reynolds has directed the Iowa National Guard to help ICE. On this Politics Day episode of River to River, how Iowa fits into immigration enforcement, with analysis from political scientists Evan Renfro of the University of Northern Iowa and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College.

We also discuss how the EPA has removed Iowa rivers from the federal impaired waters list and how this reversal reflects the broader tensions between the DNR in Iowa and the EPA. Then, President Donald Trump's crime crackdown in Washington, D.C., and other political developments.

