River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Sen. Grassley upholds Senate 'blue slip' policy despite Trump condemnation

By Ben Kieffer,
Katherine PerkinsNeve Kelley
Published August 7, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
The next election cycle is shaping up to be pivotal in Iowa politics. On this episode of River to River, the latest candidates entering the fray with analysis from political scientists Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa and Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University.

We also talk about Sen. Chuck Grassley holding firm on the Senate’s 'blue slip' policy despite President Donald Trump’s criticism. This policy allows senators from a federal nominee's state to submit a favorable or unfavorable opinion of a nominee to the Senate Judiciary Committee, or withhold a slip, stalling a nomination. And we discuss how the need for labor in key industries like agriculture are butting up against a hardline stance on immigration.

Guests:

  • Sara Mitchell, professor of political science and Collegiate Fellow, University of Iowa
  • Kelly Shaw, teaching professor of political science, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
