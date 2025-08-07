Sen. Grassley upholds Senate 'blue slip' policy despite Trump condemnation

The next election cycle is shaping up to be pivotal in Iowa politics. On this episode of River to River, the latest candidates entering the fray with analysis from political scientists Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa and Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University.

We also talk about Sen. Chuck Grassley holding firm on the Senate’s 'blue slip' policy despite President Donald Trump’s criticism. This policy allows senators from a federal nominee's state to submit a favorable or unfavorable opinion of a nominee to the Senate Judiciary Committee, or withhold a slip, stalling a nomination. And we discuss how the need for labor in key industries like agriculture are butting up against a hardline stance on immigration.

Guests:

