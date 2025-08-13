© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

An update on recovery five years after the derecho

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published August 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The August 10, 2020 derecho was an incredible wall of storms stretching 400 miles wide, packing sustained winds of up to 140 miles per hour. Millions of trees destroyed, millions of acres of crops flattened and nearly a million Iowans without power.

On this episode of River to River, we look back five years after the experience with Iowa residents and assess the recovery since then. We first hear from state climatologist Justin Glisan about the impact the storm had on Iowa farmers, and how derechos may look in the future.

Then, we focus on the millions of trees lost with disaster recovery coordinator Ellie Jones of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Trees Forever. The DNR recently published a five year anniversary interactive map that highlights the impact to urban and rural forestlands. We also learn how the Iowa DNR and other organizations are working to replace lost trees.

And housing advocate J'nae Peterman discusses the disaster's lasting impact on affordable housing in Linn County and the unhoused population.

Guests:

  • Justin Glisan, state climatologist of Iowa
  • Ellie Jones, community disaster recovery coordinator, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Trees Forever
  • J'nae Peterman, homeless systems manager, Housing Fund for Linn County
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
