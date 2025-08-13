An update on recovery five years after the derecho

The August 10, 2020 derecho was an incredible wall of storms stretching 400 miles wide, packing sustained winds of up to 140 miles per hour. Millions of trees destroyed, millions of acres of crops flattened and nearly a million Iowans without power.

On this episode of River to River, we look back five years after the experience with Iowa residents and assess the recovery since then. We first hear from state climatologist Justin Glisan about the impact the storm had on Iowa farmers, and how derechos may look in the future.

Then, we focus on the millions of trees lost with disaster recovery coordinator Ellie Jones of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Trees Forever. The DNR recently published a five year anniversary interactive map that highlights the impact to urban and rural forestlands. We also learn how the Iowa DNR and other organizations are working to replace lost trees.

And housing advocate J'nae Peterman discusses the disaster's lasting impact on affordable housing in Linn County and the unhoused population.

Guests:

