Iowa water systems struggle to manage elevated nitrate levels

This week Central Iowa Water Works ended its stage three lawn watering ban. On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, the nitrate conversation shifts upstream with a conversation about Iowa’s water crisis with IPR’s Rachel Cramer.

We also hear from IPR’s James Kelley on Gov. Kim Reynolds' offer of the Iowa National Guard to assist immigration enforcement. And, William Morris of the Des Moines Register joins us to discuss a lawsuit by an Iowa family against the gaming platform Roblox, claiming the platform failed to protect their daughter from online sexual predators.

We also talk with organizer Morgan Bear about the Meskwaki Annual Powwow that lasts through August 10.

And Tony Dehner grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

