River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa water systems struggle to manage elevated nitrate levels

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published August 9, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
This week Central Iowa Water Works ended its stage three lawn watering ban. On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, the nitrate conversation shifts upstream with a conversation about Iowa’s water crisis with IPR’s Rachel Cramer.

We also hear from IPR’s James Kelley on Gov. Kim Reynolds' offer of the Iowa National Guard to assist immigration enforcement. And, William Morris of the Des Moines Register joins us to discuss a lawsuit by an Iowa family against the gaming platform Roblox, claiming the platform failed to protect their daughter from online sexual predators.

We also talk with organizer Morgan Bear about the Meskwaki Annual Powwow that lasts through August 10.

And Tony Dehner grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Rachel Cramer, IPR's Harvest Public Media reporter
  • James Kelley, IPR Eastern Iowa reporter
  • William Morris, courts reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Morgan Bear, organizer of the Meskwaki powwoww
  • Tony Dehner, IPR senior music producer and Studio One host
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
