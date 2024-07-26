'Setting the Table' aims to connect more Iowans to local food
‘Setting the Table for All Iowans’ is a new plan to promote sustainable local food production in Iowa, created by a coalition of Iowa farmers, consumers and food system partners. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with members of the Food Systems Coalition about their vision for the future.
Then, former Hawkeye basketball player Tomi Taiwo discusses her path to the Paris Olympics.
Guests:
- Tomi Taiwo, Nigerian national basketball team member
- Jan Libbey, former coordinator of the Iowa Food System Coalition
- Chris Schwartz, executive director Iowa Food Systems Coalition
- Ilsa DeWald, local food and farm manager of Johnson County